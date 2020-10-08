Only University Lecturers On IPPIS Would Get Salaries: Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that only lecturers on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Scheme (IPPIS) would get salaries, going forward.

The president stated this on Thursday in his annual speech to the joint session of the two chambers of the National Assembly which is currently ongoing ahead of the 2021 budget presentation.

At the presentation, Buhari explained that all sectors of the economy would get attention in the 2021 budget allocation.

He, however, reiterated the Federal Government’s position on payment of salaries of University lecturers, saying that those lecturers who were captured in the IPPIS will continue to draw their salaries without any hitch.

He called on the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to understand the position of the government, which he believes would remove fraud from the educational institutions.

University lecturers have been on strike since March and one of the issues being dragged with the Federal Government is the IPPIS system.