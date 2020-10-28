News Feed
Social media spreads what you feed it – Ruggedman tells Lai Mohammed
Ruggedman, Nigerian Rapper has stated that social media spreads what it is fed with.
The rapper said this in response to calls for social media regulation by Nigeria’s Information minister, Lai Mohammed.
Information Nigeria recalls that Lai Mohammed had said there is a need to regulate social media before it destroys the country.
Reacting to Lai Mohammed’s call for social media regulation, the famous rapper asked the Nigerian government to feed social media with contents of their completed projects and earn accolades rather than advocate for its regulation.
According to the musician, only those who are afraid of their failures being exposed are afraid of social media.
He tweeted, “Who is us? Social media spreads what you feed it. Feed social media with positive works you have done and it will be spread it. You will in turn get respect and accolades. Only those who do not want their unproductive, failed selves exposed are afraid of social media. #DoYourWork.”
Who is us? Social media spreads what you feed it. Feed social media with positive works you have done and it will be spread it. You will in turn get respect and accolades. Only those who do not want their unproductive, failed selves exposed are afraid of social media. #DoYourWork https://t.co/UUQPNEuyKv
— RUGGEDMAN (@RuggedyBaba) October 28, 2020
Protest against police brutality: Protesters loot shopping mall in Philadelphia (Video)
Protesters in have taken to the streets to break into and loot into businesses for a second night after officers in Philadelphia shot and killed a black man who was holding a knife in an encounter that city officials say raises questions.
The protests began after a Philadelphia Police officer fatally shot a Black man in West Philadelphia.
Protesters gathered in West Philadelphia around 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, and marched to the 18th District police headquarters.
Also, Tuesday night, the lawyer for the family of Walter Wallace Jr., who was shot dead by police, said the family had called for an ambulance, not police, to get him help with a mental health crisis.
The death of Walter in front of his family members sparked outrage, which in turn sparked demonstrations and then lootings as hoodlums took advantage.
Philadelphia police said that two officers were hurt during Tuesday night’s unrest, but they didn’t reveal the extent of their injuries.
Along with the protest, more looting occurred in the city Tuesday night and continued into Wednesday, despite Wallace Jr.’s family’s denunciation of such actions.
Many cars could be seen pulling up to the shopping centers as people ran in and out of stores with carts full of merchandise and even televisions. Police would move in and scatter the looters, but people would sometimes return once the officers left.
Below is a video:
The moment some people were seen looting Philadelphia area Walmart in U.S pic.twitter.com/jg5uo3HDEb
— Naija (@Naija_PR) October 28, 2020
Thug attacks police station in Lagos, steals DPO’s uniform (Video)
Men of the Lagos Police Command have paraded a hoodlum who attacked and burnt a police station in the state, carting away the DPO’S uniform
The suspect was arrested while rocking the uniform of a DPO.
He was paraded before newsmen by the Lagos state police command today October 27.
Watch a video of him while being paraded along with others below:
Burial arrangements of killed #EndSARS protester, Anthony Unuode, announced
The burial poster of an endSARS protester, Anthony Unuode, who was attacked and stabbed to death by hoodlums in Abuja, has been released by his family members.
Unuode, who joined other Nigerians to protest against police brutality in Kubwa area of Abuja, was attacked and killed by hoodlums who hijacked the peaceful protest.
He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
He was 28 years old.
According to his obituary, Anthony who was 28 years, will be interred on October 30.
See his obituary below:
