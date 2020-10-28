Social media spreads what you feed it – Ruggedman tells Lai Mohammed

Ruggedman, Nigerian Rapper has stated that social media spreads what it is fed with.

The rapper said this in response to calls for social media regulation by Nigeria’s Information minister, Lai Mohammed.

Information Nigeria recalls that Lai Mohammed had said there is a need to regulate social media before it destroys the country.

Reacting to Lai Mohammed’s call for social media regulation, the famous rapper asked the Nigerian government to feed social media with contents of their completed projects and earn accolades rather than advocate for its regulation.

According to the musician, only those who are afraid of their failures being exposed are afraid of social media.

He tweeted, “Who is us? Social media spreads what you feed it. Feed social media with positive works you have done and it will be spread it. You will in turn get respect and accolades. Only those who do not want their unproductive, failed selves exposed are afraid of social media. #DoYourWork.”