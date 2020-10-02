‘Only One Baddo’ – Phyno Hails Olamide Over His Upcoming Album, ‘Carpe Diem’

By
Damilola Ayomide
Nigerian rapper, Phyno, has hailed his colleague, Olamide, over the pending release of the latter’s seventh studio album, ‘Carpe Diem’.

Taking to Twitter, Phyno writes:

“Only one BADDO!! @Olamide 8th oct”

Phyno is one of the featured artists on the upcoming album. ‘Carpe Diem’ contains twelve tracks and six guest artists including Phyno. The other artists are Fireboy DML, Peruzzi, Bella Shmurda, Badboytimz, and Omah Lay.

The music producers are P-Prime, Pheelz, ID Cabasa, and Young John.

Already, Olamide has released two singles from the album. They are ‘Eru’ released on September 8, and ‘Green Light’ released on October 2.

Phyno and Olamide released a joint album titled ‘2 Kings’ in 2015.

