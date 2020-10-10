One Killed As Police Shoot At #ENDSARS Protesters In Oyo

One person has been reportedly shot dead as police officers in Oyo State opened fire on peaceful #ENDSARS protesters in the state.

The protesters were rallying in Ogbomosho to join the demand for the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad unit of the police when the incident happened.

The protesters were met with stiff opposition from the police, who shot at them in a bid to disperse them.

Unconfirmed reports has it that two protesters were hit by bullets.

A student died on the spot while another is struggling to stay alive.

Despite protesters being civil, they have been met with force from police officers, who shot live bullets at them in places like Delta and Abuja.

The #ENDSARS protest has drawn international attention with the United Kingdom urging the Nigerian Government to ensure accountability within the police.

Amnesty International recorded over 82 cases of SARS brutality from 2017 to 2020.

