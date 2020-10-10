OndoDecides2020: Finally, Jegede Votes, Says ‘I Will Win’

Eyitayo Jegede, the candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the ongoing Ondo State Governorship election has expressed optimism about winning the poll.

Jegede made this remark after casting his votes after the card reader failed to recognise his fingerprints and that of his wife.

While speaking with newsmen, he said he was happy with the large turnout of voters, despite the Challenges faced when voting.

Speaking to newsmen after voting, Jegede accused INEC of creating a problem. “The commission should be asked why the card reader stopped functioning when it was his turn to vote.

“INEC is creating a problem. Their machine stopped working when it was my turn to vote. I have to protest and they said the machine was rectified.

“But despite all these hitches, there has not been major disruption. But I don’t know what is happening in remote areas.

“The turnout has been massive, voters conducted themselves well. Am aware there is a pocket of violence in Ijomu area. I also heard of an incident of vote-buying.

“In Owo for instance, a former commissioner led thugs to attack one Sadiq Obanoyen and injured him in a patrol vehicle.

Jegede added that “These are incidences of violence. Unfortunately, it is happening. But by the grace of God, we will still win.”