Education
Ondo To Reopen Schools November 2nd
Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has approved the reopening of schools for all classes in public and private schools across the state beginning from Monday, November 2.
This was disclosed on Thursday by the state Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Pastor. Femi Agagu.
He expressed that the state has become peaceful following the unrest that trailed the #EndSARS protest.
Recall that the state government had earlier directed schools to reopen on October 19 after seven months of closure due to COVID- 19 outbreak.
But the schools were shut days after when the #EndSARS protest broke out.
BREAKING: Public, Private Schools Can Reopen Monday – Lagos Govt
The Lagos State Government on Thursday directed all public and private schools in the state to reopen all classes for academic activities.
Recall that schools were closed following the outbreak of violence that trailed the #EndSARS protests in the State.
The government directed students and pupils in boarding houses to report to school on Sunday, 1st of November in preparation for the general resumption by Monday, 2nd November, 2020.
The directive was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo which was signed by Kayode Abayomi, Head, Public Affairs, Ministry of Education.
The Commissioner advised pupils/students to take their studies more seriously in a bid to recover the lost period and thereby excel.
FG, ASUU Disagree On Payment Platform
The meeting between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) ended in a deadlock on Wednesday.
The union and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige led delegation failed to agree on the payment platform to be used in disbursing the salary arrears and the N30bn Earned Allowance of the university lecturers.
According to reports, the Federal Government offered to pay the salary arrears and the N30bn Earned Allowances of the university lecturers through the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) platform pending the roll-out of ASUU’s preferred platform, the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS).
However, the ASUU delegation led by National President, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, insisted that the payment by the Federal Government should be made through the UTAS.
Following the failure to reach a consensus, the parties agreed to consult their respective principals and stakeholders.
They are to reconvene next week Wednesday.
WAEC To Release 2020 SSSCE Results Next Week
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has given an update on releasing the West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result.
The Council early on Wednesday morning announced that the result would be released next week.
The results were supposed to be out today but the examination body said the postponement was due to the violence and arson in the country which affected some of its offices and some of its operations nationwide.
The examination body stated that the exact date for the result will be announced soon.
See the post below:
WASSCE SC 2020 Results Release Date: Dear candidates, the Council had planned to release the results today in fulfillment of our Project 45 but due to the curfew imposed last week, it had to be postponed till next week. The exact date will be made known soon.
— WAEC NIGERIA (@waecnigeria) October 27, 2020
