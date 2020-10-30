Ondo To Reopen Schools November 2nd

Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has approved the reopening of schools for all classes in public and private schools across the state beginning from Monday, November 2.

This was disclosed on Thursday by the state Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Pastor. Femi Agagu.

He expressed that the state has become peaceful following the unrest that trailed the #EndSARS protest.

Recall that the state government had earlier directed schools to reopen on October 19 after seven months of closure due to COVID- 19 outbreak.

But the schools were shut days after when the #EndSARS protest broke out.