Ondo Poll Will Be My Last Election —Akeredolu

Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has stated that the forthcoming Governorship election will be the last one he contests.

Akeredolu is seeking reelection on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

He stated this on Tuesday in Akure, while signing a peace accord alongside the candidates of other parties in the election.

Addressing the National Peace Committee and his contenders, the governor said, “This won’t be our first election, at least for me. This will be the third time around that I will be contesting in the state. And this will be the third and last time that I will be contesting an election in Ondo State.”

Akeredolu is running against Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party and his estranged deputy, Agboola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party.