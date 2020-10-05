Ondo Poll: Jegede’s Time Has Come — PDP Govs

Ahead of the forthcoming Ondo State Governorship poll, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has declared its support for Eyitayo Jegede, the party’s candidate.

The Forum Chairman and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal made the declaration in a statement issued by the Director-General of the forum, C.I.D. Maduabum in Abuja on Sunday.

According to the governors, the “time” of Jegede “has come,” to lead the people of Ondo State.

Recall that Jegede lost to incumbent Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress in 2016.

In the statement, Tambuwal denied any rifts within the party and stressed the commitment to ensure Jegede comes out victorious on Saturday.