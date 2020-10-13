Ondo Guber: INEC Presents Certificate Of Return To Akeredolu, Deputy

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has been presented with his certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Deputy Governor-elect, Lucky Ayedatiwa was also presented with his certificate of return at the event held on Tuesday at the INEC headquarters located in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The Ondo State INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Ambassador Rufus Akeju presented the certificate at the Commission’s office in Akure.

The governor has vowed to provide more infrastructural development across the state in his reelected tenure.