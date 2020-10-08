Ondo Election Will Be Free, Fair, Credible: Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the citizens and residents of Ondo State that Saturday’s governorship election in the State would be free, fair, and credible.

He made this known while speaking virtually at the grand finale of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship election campaign held at the Akure Township Stadium in Ondo State on Wednesday.

The President promised that security agents shall perform their duties creditably to forestall the breakdown of law and order by unscrupulous elements.

He urged the electorates to go out to vote without fear of intimidation on Saturday.