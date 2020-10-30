Ondo Election: Jegede Files Petition Against Akeredolu’s Victory

Eyitayo Jegede, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the October 10, 2020, governorship election of Ondo State, has challenged the victory of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in the exercise.

Jegede, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, filed a petition at the election petition tribunal sitting in Akure on Friday.

The PDP candidate has also joined the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Congress, and the deputy governor-elect, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in the petition.

Jegede is challenging the election on four grounds including “That the election was marred by irregularities and pockets of violence and intimidation”.

He also faulted the emergence of Governor Akeredolu as the candidate of the APC during its governorship primary election held on the 20th of July 2020.