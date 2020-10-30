Politics
Ondo Election: Jegede Files Petition Against Akeredolu’s Victory
Eyitayo Jegede, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the October 10, 2020, governorship election of Ondo State, has challenged the victory of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in the exercise.
Jegede, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, filed a petition at the election petition tribunal sitting in Akure on Friday.
The PDP candidate has also joined the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Congress, and the deputy governor-elect, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in the petition.
Jegede is challenging the election on four grounds including “That the election was marred by irregularities and pockets of violence and intimidation”.
He also faulted the emergence of Governor Akeredolu as the candidate of the APC during its governorship primary election held on the 20th of July 2020.
Politics
AlphaBeta’s Collection Of $19m Monthly Revenue In Lagos Sacrilegious, Says Bode George
A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Bode George has described the collection of internally generated revenue in Lagos state by a private firm called AlphaBeta, which earns around N7.5bn ($19 million) monthly as sacrilegious.
The former National Port Authority (NPA) called on the state government to block all forms of revenue leakages.
He made this known while speaking on Arise TV on Friday morning.
“There are so many leakages in the Lagos State Government purse. Take this AlphaBeta; who owns this AlphaBeta? What is the essence of the AlphaBeta? Where else in the world would you have an Inland Revenue Service, who have their own staff who are supposed to go out and collect the fees, but you have an independent company to be supposedly collecting the internally generated revenue from our state?
“It grosses around N50bn (about $130m) a month and you know how much that company (AlphaBeta) is paid 15% of it, that’s N7.5bn in thirty days going to the company, that is a leakage, that is sacrilegious.”
Politics
Ganduje Reinstates Suspended Aide Who Attacked President Buhari
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has reinstated his Special Adviser on Social Media, Tanko Yakasai.
According to reports, the Kano State Governor who had earlier suspended his media aide for condemning President Muhammadu Buhari over #EndSARS protests reinstated the aide without many details.
Yakasai on his Twitter account had accused Buhari of being insensitive to the plights of Nigerians during the #EndSARS protests across the nation.
The development saw Governor Ganduje suspend his aide who was commended by Nigerians for the courage.
Ganduje, however, has ordered the reinstatement of his aide two weeks after his suspension.
Politics
Fayemi Presents Over N109 billion As Budget Estimate For 2021
Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has presented the proposed budget for the 2021 fiscal year in the State.
The Governor on Monday presented a budget estimate of over N109 billion for the 2021 fiscal year.
Governor Fayemi, while presenting the budget at the State House of Assembly complex yesterday in Ado-Ekiti described the 2021 budget as “Budget of Recovery and Economic Restoration.”
The budget has a recurrent expenditure of N57, 997,898,982.62k while the capital expenditure has N51, 668,386,739.99k.
Fayemi, said the budget proposal presented contains the policy thrust, programmes, and vision of his administration for 2021, saying efforts shall be made to source the needed resources to fund the budget.
Trending
