Ondo Election: I’m Shocked Akure People Turned Against Me – Akeredolu

Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has expressed surprise at the way indigenes and residents of Akure, the capital city of the State voted against him in the just-concluded poll.

Akeredolu lost in three local governments in Ondo Central Senatorial District namely Akure South, Akure North, and Ifedore local governments.

The governor made this known during an interview on Channels Television.

Akeredolu maintained that he worked in the three local governments situated in the Central Senatorial district where the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede hails from.

“When it comes to the issue of winning 15 local governments, it’s just a slight improvement of what I did the last time. The last time I won 14. Talking seriously, I thought I was going to win the 18 local governments.

“I’m shocked at what happened in Akure because I take Akure South, Akure North and Ifedore as one Akure. So, I’m shocked at the development there.

“But I’ll put that behind me. I’ll move forward. I thought I would win in Akure because I worked in those three local governments where people turned against us. But it’s alright by me. We’ll forget it,” he said.