Ondo Election: IGP Adamu Deploys 33,783 Policemen

In a bid to ensure a hitch-free election in Ondo State on Saturday, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has deployed 33,783 police officers to the state.

He made this known while speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting in Akure ahead of the election on Monday.

The Police Chief stated that the deployment would comprise 30,933 conventional police personnel and 2,850 special police units.

He also revealed that 3,500 officers from other security agencies would complement the police deployment.

The IG said the personnel would be deployed to secure the 3,009 polling units in 203 Wards spread over the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

He expressed that the security agents would provide protection for the personnel and assets of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the electorate before, during, and after the elections.