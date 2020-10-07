Ondo 2020: Why Akeredolu Should Be Re-Elected, By Buhari, Osinbajo

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo have urged Ondo voters to massively choose Rotimi Akeredolu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s governorship poll.

Buhari called on the voters on Wednesday when he virtually addressed the crowd at the mega rally of the APC.

The President at the rally expressed that he has taken interest in the Ondo APC campaign.

The President also hailed governorship aspirants for accepting the outcome of the APC primaries which produced Akeredolu.

He also commended what he termed the selfless conduct of Southwest APC leaders.

Buhari stated that Akeredolu has taken Ondo to a new level and path of prosperity.

He also expressed that Akeredolu deserved to be re-elected and urged the electorates to vote without fear of molestation.

Also speaking virtually, Osinabjo expressed that Akeredolu constructed the Ore interchange flyover, which he said has stopped accidents on Ore highway.