Ondo 2020: INEC Replies PDP, Says OAU VC Not Returning Officer

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied reports that it appointed an ally of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as returning officer for the Saturday Ondo State governorship election.

National Commission and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, gave the clarification in a statement on Friday.

He stated that the claim was fake and a malicious attempt to destroy the credibility of the election.

Recall that the Chairman of the PDP Ondo State Gubernatorial National Campaign Council, Seyi Makinde, raised alarm on Thursday in Akure, that the reported returning officer, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, who is the vice-chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) is an ally of Governor Akeredolu.

However, dismissing the report, Okoye clarified that the returning officer for the election is not from Ondo State and not from the University mentioned by the PDP.