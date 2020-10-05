Ondo 2020: INEC, Heads Of Security Agencies Meet In Akure

In preparation for the Ondo State Governorship election on Saturday, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Professor Yakubu Mahmood is set to meet with stakeholders.

According to reports, all the heads of security agencies in the state will be attending the meeting.

in order to ensure the election is violence-free, the military stated that it will deploy between 200 and 300 soldiers to the coastal areas which have been identified as hot spots.

Recall that in September, the Commission’s boss met with the traditional rulers in Ondo state in order to assure and secure a hitch-free governorship election in October.