Ondo 2020: Fayose Decries Cap Removal At PDP Rally

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has expressed worries over the removal of his cap at the Ondo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rally on Wednesday.

Recall that Fayose ambled to his seat on the podium in the packed venue of the event, his cap was reportedly yanked off by a thug.

Reacting to the drama, Fayose warned that what happened to the late Bola Ige must not happen to him after the incident.

According to reports, Ige’s cap was removed at the Palace of the Ooni of Ife shortly before his killers struck and shot him dead at his Bodija residence in Ibadan on December 23, 2001.

The former Governor expressed that he would make a formal report of the incident to the security agencies and the party relevant authorities, stating that the incident had serious meaning.

This was contained in a statement by his Media Aide, Lere Olayinka.

The former governor accused a governor and a former Deputy National Chairman of PDP of masterminding the assault on him at the party’s campaign rally for the Ondo State governorship election in Ondo town.

Fayose, however, insisted that despite the incident, he won’t stop calling for changes in the way the party is run in the Southwest.