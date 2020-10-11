Ondo 2020: Akeredolu In Early Lead As Collation Continues

The incumbent Governor of Ondo State and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Rotimi Akeredolu, has surged into an early lead in the poll according to the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The electoral commission has so far announced results from 12 of the 18 Local Government Areas in the State.

Akeredolu has so far polled 178,854 votes, while his closest challenger, the Peoples Democratic Party’s Eyitayo Jegede, has polled 141,083 votes.

The third major force which is the State’s Deputy Governor and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Agboola Ajayi, has polled 32,060 votes.

INEC is scheduled to reconvene by 9 am on Sunday to announce results from the remaining six LGAs.