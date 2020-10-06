On this day we changed the narrative – Mercy Eke celebrates first anniversary of her success at the reality show

Big Brother Naija season ‘pepper dem’ winner, Mercy Eke, celebrates first anniversary of her success at the reality show.

Lambo, as she is fondly called by her fans, took to her social media page to share a throwback video from that evergreen evening and also appreciated everyone that supported her.

Read her caption below;

On this day we changed the narrative. We told the female child ”dare to win” we created history and became a force. we changed the game Billiards and leveled the playing field.

Thank you Mercenaries

Thank you Nigerians

Thank you Africa

The Imo state born won the reality show on this day in October 2019, becoming the first woman to win the Big Brother Naija show.