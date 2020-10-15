Omoyele Sowore reportedly sent home by #EndSars protesters

Omoyele “Yele” Sowore who is a Nigerian human rights activist, pro-democracy campaigner, former presidential candidate, and founder of an online news agency Sahara Reporters was reportedly sent home by #EndSars protesters.

His attempt to beg and explain was rebuffed by the #EndSARS protesters who didn’t want to hear anything from him.

According to reports, he was sent away based on accusations of not being transparent enough and because they did not want to make the protest political based.

He was however asked to leave the protest ground because his presence was not needed there.

Recall that Sowore had recently accused some people of making billions from the #EndSARS protests, but he failed to provide any evidence.

In the video going viral on social media, the protesters was seen pushing and shouting at the CEO of online news agency, Sahara Reporters.

Sowore who has been supporting the EndSARS since the protest began was advised to show his support on social media and not in person.