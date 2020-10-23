Entertainment
Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Under Fire For Asking If People Died In Lekki Massacre
Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, has come under fire after she asked if truly people died at the Lekki Tollgate massacre on Tuesday.
The movie star had taken to her Twitter account to urge people to stop the sensationalism of the tragic incident. “If people died during the Lekki Toll Assault, let their people speak out please and if there were no deaths then enough with the sensationalization because it does not remove from the crime that happened. PEACEFUL PROTESTERS WERE ATTACKED. WHY? BY WHOM! #EndImpunityinNigeria“, she had tweeted.
Although she has apologized and deleted the tweet, the reactions from Nigerian users on the microblogging platform show that she has stepped on toes and many are angry with her for making such statement.
See tweets below:
Why I Am Not Leaving Nigeria Soon: Laycon
Winner of BBNaija Lockdown reality TV show, Laycon, has revealed why he is not leaving Nigeria soon. This is after a fan asked the reality TV star on Twitter if he is planning on leaving the country like his colleagues.
“Vee, Neo, Nenji, Ozo dey plan japaa, only Laycon still dey write motivational tweets @itsLaycon which way na?!“, the fan had asked.
The rapper then replied that he cannot leave the country without his fanbase known as the ‘Icons’. He says the only possible way through which he will relocate is if he is able to carry his fans along with him.
In his words:
“If I wan japa, I gats carry all my icons with me… So until that one dey possible, I dey here with Una..”
See his tweet below:
M.I Abaga Explains Aim Of End SARS Protest
Nigerian rapper, Jude Abaga, also known as MI Abaga, has revealed the aim of the #EndSARS protests to a Twitter user who was curious enough to ask.
The fan had also included Falz, Runtown, Davido, Wizkid and Mr. Macaroni in the conversation. “I have a question for @falzthebahdguy @iRuntown @davido @wizkidayo @mrmacaronii @MI_Abaga and the rest of you guys that actually boost everyone’s moral.. Do you guys think what the outcome might look like??“the fan had tweeted.
“The destination is glory!!! That the most powerful black nation on earth may rise.. and provide the soil upon which her children flourish.. and truly flourish“, MI Abaga replied.
See the Twitter exchange below:
“The Supreme Quality Of Leadership Is Integrity” – Rapper Eva Alordiah Calls Out Governor Sanwo-Olu Over Hoarded COVID-19 Palliatives
Nigerian rapper, Eva Alordiah has called out the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the hoarded COVID-19 palliatives that were found in warehouses.
Information Nigeria recalls hoodlums raided and looted a warehouse at Mazamaza community in Oriade Local Council Development Area of Lagos State where some COVID-19 palliatives were stored.
The Lagos state government also released a statement via Twitter regarding the issue.
Eva had re-quoted a part of the statement via Twitter and she wrote;
“Shut up please. If you people do the right thing you won’t have to explain all the time and apologize till infinity.
Shalaye FC. I end you in Jesus name. Stupid people”
Taking to Instagram, the female rapper shared her tweets as she went further to call out Sanwo-Olu.
The rapper wrote;
“Who else is tired??? @jidesanwoolu Stop Apologizing, stop explaining. Do the right thing! These many warehouses uncovered, all that food, all those many bags of food!!!!!!!
What was it in storage for? Una go store money, una go store food.
Give to the People what belongs to the people.
Shame!
“Leadership is an Action, not a Position.”
“The supreme quality of Leadership is Integrity” @jidesanwoolu”
