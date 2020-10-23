Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Under Fire For Asking If People Died In Lekki Massacre

Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, has come under fire after she asked if truly people died at the Lekki Tollgate massacre on Tuesday.

The movie star had taken to her Twitter account to urge people to stop the sensationalism of the tragic incident. “If people died during the Lekki Toll Assault, let their people speak out please and if there were no deaths then enough with the sensationalization because it does not remove from the crime that happened. PEACEFUL PROTESTERS WERE ATTACKED. WHY? BY WHOM! #EndImpunityinNigeria“, she had tweeted.

Although she has apologized and deleted the tweet, the reactions from Nigerian users on the microblogging platform show that she has stepped on toes and many are angry with her for making such statement.

See tweets below: