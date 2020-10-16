Omotola Jalade Ekeinde And Her Family Join #EndSARS Protest

Popular Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade and her family have taken to the street to join the ongoing #EndSARS protest.

Omotola Jalade Joins #Endsars Protest

It’s no longer news that Nigerians have taken over major parts of the country to lend their voices against Police brutality.

Self-acclaimed omo sexy and her family, were sighted amongst the crowd who are protesting against SARS.

The mother of four took to her Instagram page to share pictures of herself and her family partaking in the #EndSARS protest.

Read her caption below;

“I and my clan went out! What a privilege to be a youth and in same generation as them. Been a long time coming..#endpolicebrutalityinnigeria”.

