Omoni Oboli, Husband Celebrate 20th Wedding Anniversary

Popular Nigerian actress, Omoni Oboli and her husband, Nnamdi have been married for 20 years and the couple are celebrating the huge milestone.

The couple are parents to three handsome boys.

Taking to Instagram, Nnamdi penned a sweet tribute to his wife on Wednesday to mark the special day.

Share a heartwarming photo of them, he wrote;

“Happy 20th Anniversary to us!!!

Time really flies!

It’s been 20 years???

Amazing!

I thank God for the years.

For the beauty of a relationship amidst all the fears.

The pain and sorrow and grace we’ve seen.

The journeys and places and levels we’ve been.

We don’t take it for granted that we got this far.

The children and blessings that show us God is truly extra.

We hurt, we cried, we live, we die.

We know and pray, for on God alone we rely.

It’s so easy to look back, forget, and think we made alone.

I’m grateful that we’re still a work that’s not yet done.

I wish you, my wife, many many more years together.

I certainly couldn’t have asked for someone better.”

See his post below: