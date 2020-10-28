News Feed
Social media influencers, Omohtee and Aunty Risi fight on Twitter over surgery, school fees, sex, others
Social media influencers, Omohtee and Aunty Risi have thrown caution to the wind by exposing their dirty secrets on Twitter.
Omohtee had called out Aunty Risi for being able to afford plastic surgery but not school fees.
In a series of tweets, Aunty Risi had called out the influencer for selling her body to in order to afford basic livelihood.
Omohtee, however, returned the favour by dragging Aunty Risi to filth and further accused her of trying to seduce her once.
See her reply below …
“I WORK HARD FOR MY MONEY RISI AND EVERYONE AROUND ME CAN TESTIFY TO THIS.
“You on the other hand doesnt even have a job, what do you do Risi? Apart from fucking local men around ajah for peanuts and also tax men on twitter and still claim classy! WHAT EXACTLY DO YOU DO?
“I’m a serial entrepreneur, I model, I influence for brands and still run an event brand. I can comfortably fend for myself and afford my lifestyle
“You say I do runs but please mention 1 person you know that has fucked me? Mention someone I’ve done runs with?
“I’m hardworking and heavy on savings hence why I can afford some of the things I get.
“I have a man and people that loves me around me that gifts me stuff and it’s not my fault if your life is nothing to write home about.
“Just because I don’t know how to type insults of keeping quiet when tou ahipid girls come for me slant mean I’m stupid.
“I am tired of the numerous subs and being called a runs girl bu stupid bitches that has never Worked for a penny in their life.
“@risi_aunty you are a bastard And it will not be well with you if you bring out someone I’ve done runs with. You have obviously been waiting for this date from your tweets and I’m also ready for you now.
“Are you jealous & still mad I didn’t allow you to touch my body any further when you tried to seduce me? @risi_aunty did I tell you why I even started avoiding you and stopped picking your calls? I’m straight as a pencil and I didn’t want you to violate me any further!”
Social media spreads what you feed it – Ruggedman tells Lai Mohammed
Ruggedman, Nigerian Rapper has stated that social media spreads what it is fed with.
The rapper said this in response to calls for social media regulation by Nigeria’s Information minister, Lai Mohammed.
Information Nigeria recalls that Lai Mohammed had said there is a need to regulate social media before it destroys the country.
Reacting to Lai Mohammed’s call for social media regulation, the famous rapper asked the Nigerian government to feed social media with contents of their completed projects and earn accolades rather than advocate for its regulation.
According to the musician, only those who are afraid of their failures being exposed are afraid of social media.
He tweeted, “Who is us? Social media spreads what you feed it. Feed social media with positive works you have done and it will be spread it. You will in turn get respect and accolades. Only those who do not want their unproductive, failed selves exposed are afraid of social media. #DoYourWork.”
Protest against police brutality: Protesters loot shopping mall in Philadelphia (Video)
Protesters in have taken to the streets to break into and loot into businesses for a second night after officers in Philadelphia shot and killed a black man who was holding a knife in an encounter that city officials say raises questions.
The protests began after a Philadelphia Police officer fatally shot a Black man in West Philadelphia.
Protesters gathered in West Philadelphia around 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, and marched to the 18th District police headquarters.
Also, Tuesday night, the lawyer for the family of Walter Wallace Jr., who was shot dead by police, said the family had called for an ambulance, not police, to get him help with a mental health crisis.
The death of Walter in front of his family members sparked outrage, which in turn sparked demonstrations and then lootings as hoodlums took advantage.
Philadelphia police said that two officers were hurt during Tuesday night’s unrest, but they didn’t reveal the extent of their injuries.
Along with the protest, more looting occurred in the city Tuesday night and continued into Wednesday, despite Wallace Jr.’s family’s denunciation of such actions.
Many cars could be seen pulling up to the shopping centers as people ran in and out of stores with carts full of merchandise and even televisions. Police would move in and scatter the looters, but people would sometimes return once the officers left.
Below is a video:
The moment some people were seen looting Philadelphia area Walmart in U.S pic.twitter.com/jg5uo3HDEb
— Naija (@Naija_PR) October 28, 2020
FG building new airports in Benue, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Lafia, Damaturu, Anambra: Minister
The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, has announced the federal government is building new airports in some parts of the country.
Sirika, who made the announcement on Tuesday in Abuja when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Aviation for the 2021 budget defence by the ministry and its agencies, added that the new airports will be constructed across the country to boost civil aviation.
“So, we have about 10 new airports coming up; that is almost half the number of airports we used to have in Nigeria. We are adding 50 per cent of the number of airports.
“There are airports coming up in Benue, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Lafia, Damaturu, Anambra and so forth. All of these show that civil aviation is growing during this administration,” he said.
