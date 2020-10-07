‘Oloture Is Very Successful In Brazil’ – Journalist Commends Nollywood Movie

Nollywood movie, Oloture, is still enjoying positive reception and reviews from critics. A Brazilian human rights activist and journalist, Raull Santiago, has revealed that it is a successful movie in his country.

Taking to Twitter, he also commends the lead actress, Sharon Ooja. His tweet reads:

“congratulations on this film, it is very successful here in Brazil. a very impactful job. #Oloture #Oloture @SharonOoja”

Ooja appreciated his tweet. “Wooooooow Thank you soooo much“, she wrote.

The movie is based on the experience of an undercover journalist trapped in a deadly prostitution cartel. It also sheds light on the brutalities of sex work and human trafficking. Produced by EbonyLife Films, Netflix acquired distribution rights to the film in September 2020.

See the journalist’s tweet below: