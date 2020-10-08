”Olodo Rabata” – Tolani Baj replies lady who questioned her dress sense

Information Nigeria
BBNaija season 5 housemate, Tolani Baj recently had an exchange with fans who questioned her fashion sense.

While commenting on photos the reality star shared, a twitter user with the handle @MaiJerry3 wrote ;

You are one of my fav …bt those kind of clothes u often put on its a NO NO..uve a nyc figure try sumthin tht is suitable for yr body.

TolaniBAJ initially replied ;

You don’t understand fashion, my dear.

Another ‘fashion police’ Twitter user then commented ;

Lols doesn’t change the fact that the van sneakers are dirt

Tolani was not going to have any negative comment on her TL and she proceeded to shut down the fan by calling her an ”Olodo Rabata”

