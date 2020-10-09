‘Old woman, see your mates’ – Wizkid blasts Lauretta Onochie as mothers join #EndSARS protest

Nigerian music superstar, Ayo Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid, has slammed Presidential social media aide, Lauretta Onochie over the ongoing nationwide #EndSARS protests.

The father of three took to his Twitter account on Friday to question her on why she’s not protesting like other mothers.

“@Laurestar old woman…. “see your mates” God bless every woman #EndSARS”, he tweeted.

Wizkid’s tweet was in reaction to a march against SARS by hundreds of women in

They asked that authorities proscribe SARS for their extra-judicial activities.

“Stop killing our children, they are the leaders of tomorrow”, they chanted.

Recall that days ago, Wizkid called President Muhammadu Buhari an old man in reaction to a tweet from the Nigerian leader wishing United States President Donald Trump recovery after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Lauretta reacted to Wizkid’s post by calling him a dumb kid.