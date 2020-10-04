Old man! Police/Sarz still killing, Face your country !!” – Wizkid slams Buhari as #EndSars trends on Twitter

Nigerian singer Wizkid has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari in wake of the recent killings in the country by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

Taking to his Twitter page, the “Joro” crooner blasted the Nigerian president for quickly reaching out to the president of the United States, Donald Trump, over his COVID-19 status.

According to the multiple award-winning singer, Buhari should face his county as nothing concerns him with the United states.

“Donald trump is not your business!

Old man! Police/Sarz still killing

Nigerian youth on a daily! Do something!

Nothing concern u for America!

Face your country !!” he tweeted.

This is not the first time the singer is slamming president Buhari, recall that 4 months ago, he criticized Buhari over the recent killings in the country.