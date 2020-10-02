Olamide Releases New Song, ‘Green Light’; Announces Upcoming Album ‘Carpe Diem’

Olamide

Nigerian rapper, Olamide, has released a new single titled ‘Green Light’ from his upcoming album, ‘Carpe Diem’. The award-winning artist and record label executive took to his official Twitter page on Friday morning to share the link to the song.

He also added the link to pre-add/pre-save his upcoming album. His post reads thus:

“New music Greenlight/pre-save link ‘Carpe Diem’ the album. love you.”

Promoting the new song, he shared a short video of himself smoking as the song plays in the background.

“When your crush ask what you doing today … Mio no work naaah“, he captioned the video.

Olamide released the song titled ‘Eru’ on September 8. ‘Cape Diem’ will be released on October 8.

See his Twitter post below: