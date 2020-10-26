Olakira Reacts As His Song ‘Maserati’ Enters UK Top 20 Afrobeat Chart

Fast-rising Nigerian artist, Ade Ebenezer, better known as Olakira, has reacted to the fact that his hit song, ‘Maserati’ is on the UK Top 20 Afrobeat Chart.

The 30-year-old Ogun-born ‘Maserati’ crooner took to his Twitter page to joke that his song has entered the UK before him. His tweet reads:

“Naso my song first me enter UK”

The song occupies the 11th spot on the chart. It is followed by Tems’ ‘Damages’, Tiwa Savage’s ‘Koroba’, and Tiwa Savage’s ‘Temptation’.

‘Maserati’ was released on June 26, 2020. The remix features Davido and it was released on September 26, 2020. Before the remix was released, Olakira shared teasers on his social media pages.

See his tweet below:

See the chart below: