Okonjo-Iweala Visits Buhari In Aso Rock

Former Minister of Finance and Nigeria’s candidate for the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is currently meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

Okonjo-Iweala is one of the two final candidates in the WTO election alongside Yoo Myung-hee, the South Korean candidate.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, the Minister of State for Foreign affairs, Zubair Dada, and the Minister of State for Industry, Trade, and Investment, Maryam Katagum accompanied her to the Presidential Villa.

The third phase of consultations with member countries of the WTO to select a preferred candidate will commence on October 19 and run until October 27

Okonjo-Iweala is on the verge of history if she wins by becoming the first African and first female to lead the WTO in its 25 years of existence.