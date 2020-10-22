Oke Wasn’t Killed By Stray Bullet -Deceased’s Brother

Younger brother to the promising lad who died barely 3 hours after he tweeted, Daniel Obi-Enadhuze has broken silence to share how his brother was killed by thugs and not stray bullet from the Police.

AKpraise gathered that the deceased, Okechukwu Obi-Enadhuze tweeted around 1:54pm saying ‘Nigeria will not end me’ was allegedly shot by the Nigerian Police.

According to Daniel, his brother was neither hit by a stray bullet nor a deliberate bullet.

He mentioned that his brother was stabbed by thugs who came to invade their home at the Makinde police barracks, Mafoluku, Oshodi, where he lives with his brother, Oke and their mother.

Sharing the sad ordeal on Twitter, Daniel wrote;

“Good day, My name is Obi-Enadhuze Daniel younger brother of the now deceased Okechukwu Obi-Enadhuze

@O_Okee.

I, my brother and mother lived at makinde police barracks, mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos State. Today at about 11 o’clock in the morning.”

The police station at makinde was attacked by thugs who wanted to destroy the station, I my mom and brother were holed up in our house, The attack went on for hours before the thugs eventually breached the police and proceeded to set the station on fire, after accomplishing.”