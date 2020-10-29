Ogun Governor Orders Full Reopening Of Businesses, Others

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has ordered the full reopening of hotels, viewing centres, marquees, event centres, suites, guest houses, and motels.

Others in that category are restaurants, eateries, lounges, bars, and cinemas.

Recall that in the wake of the deadly Coronavirus, Dapo Abiodun ordered the closure of those establishments to avoid the spread of disease.

Also Read: Lekki tollgate should be dismantled permanently: Bode George

This was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, on Wednesday.

The Ogun governor said those in the industry should open for business fully.

Somorin also revealed that schools, markets, churches, and mosques in Ogun have been asked to revert to their regular programme of activities as obtained before COVID-19.

However, Somorin urged the hospitality establishments to strictly adhere to a set of guidelines in order to keep up with the protocols aimed at further flattening the curve of COVID-19.