Nigeria Air Force arrest officers for flogging curfew violators in Osun

The Nigerian Airforce has arrested its erring officers for flogging violators of the state-government imposed curfew in Osun State.

A video that went viral on social media shows Airforce personnel dehumanizing and assaulting residents that violated the curfew.

The video which made rounds on social media on Tuesday, October 27, showed the curfew defaulters inside muddy water while being flogged by the security agents.

But, in a statement released on Wednesday, the Nigeria Air Force said the officers have been arrested and an investigation has commenced.

The statement reads:

”The attention of Nigeria Air Force has been drawn to a video showing some personnel flogging/meting out corporal punishment on suspected hoodlums involved in criminal activities during the imposed curfew in Ilesha.

We wish to inform the general public that Nigeria Air Force has identified all the personnel involved in the incident & placed them on close arrest, while investigation to determine their level culpability has commenced, after which appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.