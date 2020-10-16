Odion Jude Ighalo shows support for #EndSARS protests in Nigeria

Nigerian footballer, Odion Jude Ighalo has taken to Twitter to show support for #EndSARS protests in Nigeria.

The former Super Eagles striker took to his official Twitter account to join millions of Nigerians protesting online and offline in major cities across the country.

Ighalo posted a picture of himself holding a placard with inscriptions #EndSARS, #EndPoliceBrutality and #Nigeria.

He captioned the pictures thus, “Na Footballer Wey Follow Us Protest, We Go Support, Soro Soke #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality #EndSWAT”

With over a week of protests in Lagos, Abuja, Edo, Oyo, Jos and other cities in the country, other footballers including Leon Balogun, Chelsea’s Malang Sarr and Arsenal legend, Ian Wright have joined the call for an end to police brutality in Nigeria.

Despite dismissing the Special Anti-Terror Squad (SARS) and replacing the unit with the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, the protests have increased across the country.