Odion Ighalo named as ambassador of Nigeria’s leading hygiene brand Dettol Cool

Nigerian international footballer, Odion Ighalo has been named as the ambassador of Nigeria’s leading hygiene brand Dettol Cool.

The Manchester United forward who joined the premier league football club earlier this year made the big announcing via his social media handle while emphasizing the need to stay germ-free.

Odion Ighalo stated that as a sportsman, he shares similar values with the Dettol Cool brand – which includes staying protected from germs as well as staying fit and healthy.

“As a professional footballer, staying healthy and germ-free is a critical part of my life,” the former Watford man said.

“I’m very excited about the new Dettol offering because nothing feels more refreshing after a game, than the minty freshness that comes after a bath with the new Dettol Cool Soap.”