OAP Kome Reacts After Being Called Out Over Death Of Her Friend, Chichi

Media personality, Kome Osalor has reacted after she was accused of murdering her best friend, Chichi Eze.

It was learnt that Chichi, who made headlines in 2019 after her husband asked for her hand in marriage with three luxury rings, has passed away.

Kome was also accused of betraying the deceased by having an illicit affair with her husband.

The media personality, however, has released a statement in which she threatened to take legal actions against those peddling the rumors.

This comes after she was trolled over the reports as she had to turn off her Instagram comment section because it was filled with nasty remarks.

Read the statement below:

The radio host also shared another post in which she addressed the rumors.

Popular Comedian, Ushebebe has taken to his Insta-story to react to the news of Chichi’s death.

See his full post below:

