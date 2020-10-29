Connect with us

Corps member proposes to girlfriend on POP day

11 hours ago

Corps member proposes to girlfriend on POP day (video)

A member of the National Youth Service Corp, Balogun Babatunde Temidayo, in a dramatic way, proposed to his girlfriend, Adejoke.

The proposal video shows the man acting sick and requesting for water which the lady tried to get, while some friends kept on recording. He kept on acting and getting her worried until he brought out a ring and asked her to marry him.

“Officially off market😭😫😫

FINALLY🥰🥰🥰
I love you baby 🥰❤️Congratulations to us on our POP
and thanks for loving me unconditionally babe😭😭😫
@baloking_hub ❤️❤️❤️” the lady wrote as she shared the video on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Unfaithful man cries out for help after his wife caught him cheating

3 hours ago

October 29, 2020

Unfaithful man cries out for help after his wife caught him cheating

A married man has cried out for help after his wife found out about his illicit affair with another woman.

This was revealed on Instagram by Joro Olumofin, a relationship expert.

According to Olumofin, the man ate yam and egg prepared by his wife after she discovered his extra-marital affair.

 

According to the story, the man has been having an extra-marital affair with another lady for two years.

Upon the wife’s discovery of the illicit act, she forgave him and still resumed her wifely duties.

According to their tradition, she prepares yam and egg on Sundays, which she made for him after the incident.

Afraid that he might have been poisoned, the man cried out to Joro, though his health is still intact.

Read the story below;

Come and enter government" – Desmond Elliot tells youth.

3 hours ago

October 29, 2020

Come and enter government” – Desmond Elliot tells youth. (Video)

 

Nigerian lawmaker, Desmond Elliot has joined other Nigerian politicians in clamouring for regulation of social media.

The Lagos legislator and Nollywood actor, says Nigerian youths display rude behaviour on social media

 

In the video, the Actor-turned-Lawmaker called on the youth to get into Government if they are tired.

He said ;

Mr. Speaker, we need to adress certain things ;

The Nigerian Youth, The Social Media, The Social Influencers, All of these are making the narrative that we are seeing today, except we are joking with ourselves.

Social media is good but it has Negative impacts.

Let me thank you for condeming the killings and carnage that happened at Lekki. When i went through the comments i could not believe it Mr. Speaker, the curses, the abuses from children and i ask myslef, is this Nigeria ? What is going on?

Children cursing, people having the effontery to enter an Oba’s palace, hold the staff of office ? Culture is gone. Mr. Speaker, in the next 5 years, there will be no Nigeria if we don’t act now.

The youth is not only those who do the peaceful protest, but those who have looted and destroyed lives are also youths as well.

He also seized the opportunity to plead with Nigerian celebrities, social media influencers and motivational speakers to “tune down on the hate narrative.”

He said the youth have a constitutional means to change government and it is called the ‘PVC’.

He added ;

Go to the elections, if you are tired come and enter government. People are dying. The narrative must change.

See the clip below;

Ugandan man slumps, dies ten days to his wedding

3 hours ago

October 29, 2020

An Ugandan man, Raymond Steven Sekitayira slumped and died a few days to his wedding in Kampala.

 

man dies 10 days

Information Nigeria gathered that Sekitayira, who slumped at his office, was rushed to IHK hospital where he gave up the ghost.

His death was announced by Rotaract Club of Nateete Kampala on Thursday morning.

man slumps

The wedding to his beau, Joy Nekesa was scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 and the introduction ceremony was to hold on Saturday, October 31, at the bride’s family home.

man slumps

 

“With deep sorrow , we announce the passing of RAYMOND STEVEN Sekitayira, a Past President, Treasurer, SAA and many other hats wore while at the Rotaract club of Nateete Kampala. His impact will forever be felt among us. Heartfelt condolences go out to Friends and family.” the statement reads.

Friends and colleagues have taken to social media to mourn the deceased.

man slumps

