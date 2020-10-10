NURTW Chairman, MC Oluomo Gifts Laycon N2.5m

Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo has gifted the 2020 winner of the Big Brother Naija reality show, Laycon, a sum of 2.5 million naira.

Laycon was welcomed by the leader of the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Lagos chapter at his Oshodi residence on Thursdays, Oct. 7, 2020, at his residence in Oshodi, Lagos state.

MC Oluomo, took to his Instagram page to share photos from the meeting with the reality star wrote, “It was a merry moment on Thursdays, Oct. 7, 2020, as Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya hosted the BBN lockdown winner -Laycon- and a team of youths.

“The evening was marked with pump, funfair and an array of goodwill message for and from both icons (Laycon and MC Oluomo).

“As visitation winded down, Hon. Musa Babatunde Akanni(MAKA) who was the brain behind the evening asked Laycon and other youths present to join him in presenting an award of excellence to the state chairman of transport workers Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya (MC Oluomo) for his outstanding support and contributions towards the development of the youths in Lagos State.”