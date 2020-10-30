Nse Ikpe-Etim Reacts To Desmond Elliot’s Call For Social Media Regulation

Nigerian actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim, has reacted to the call for social media regulation by popular actor cum Lagos lawmaker, Desmond Elliot.

A fan had tweeted at the movie star and a few of her colleagues known to be friends with Elliot requesting their opinion on his speech.

“@HenshawKate, @uchejombo, @IshaSesay, @NseIkpeEtim, @MichelleDede … Respectfully asking; don’t you guys still hangout with Desmond? I sincerely think if you guys do he would be better at representing the people“, the fan asked.

Ikpe-Etim retweeted the tweet with a comment that reads:

“A basket can hold many seeds, not all would be worth planting. This reply is also respectfully.”

See her reply below: