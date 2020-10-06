NPF Calls For Patience From Youths Over FSARS Reforms, Reveals Next Line Of Action

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has called on Nigerian youths to be patient with the force over the illegal activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, (SARS).

The force made this call on its official Twitter page on Tuesday morning.

The force announced that Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba will hold an Instagram live session with popular rapper, Naira Marley at 11 am on Tuesday to discuss issues and concerns of Nigerians on operations of SARS.

Recall that the rapper was meant to lead a protest of Nigerian youths on Tuesday to protest against the illegal activities of SARS operatives.

The Force is irrevocably committed to changing these narratives and undertaking far-reaching reforms to reposition SARS and other Tactical Squads for better service delivery. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 6, 2020

The Leadership of the NPF will work with the Ministry of Youth and other stakeholders, including Youth leaders, youth entrepreneurs, CSOs and others in formulating and implementing consensual reforms. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 6, 2020