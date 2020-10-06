NPF Calls For Patience From Youths Over FSARS Reforms, Reveals Next Line Of Action

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
IGP Mohammed Adamu
IGP Mohammed Adamu

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has called on Nigerian youths to be patient with the force over the illegal activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, (SARS).

The force made this call on its official Twitter page on Tuesday morning.

Also Read: #EndSARS: Minister Begs Naira Marley To Halt Planned Protest

The force announced that Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba will hold an Instagram live session with popular rapper, Naira Marley at 11 am on Tuesday to discuss issues and concerns of Nigerians on operations of SARS.

Recall that the rapper was meant to lead a protest of Nigerian youths on Tuesday to protest against the illegal activities of SARS operatives.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here