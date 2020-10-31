Armed robber coordinates operations in Ebonyi from Ikoyi prison

An inmate at the Ikoyi correctional centre, Clement Abanara aka Millions, has reportedly been coordinating robbery operations while still serving jail term.

This was made known by his gang members who were arrested in connection with the attack on a bullion van and killing of four policemen in Ebonyi State in July.

The suspects are two dismissed soldiers, Ayeni Samuel and Emeka Ariston, Abanara’s cousin, Alfred Robinson and four others identified as Sunday Solemu, Abuchi Alfred, Emeka Ilo and Ekene Igbanifore.

They were apprehended recently by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team while they were reportedly planning to rob a commercial bank in Asaba, Delta State.

Items recovered from them include; a general-purpose machine gun, six AK-47 rifles, 51 magazines, 1,620 rounds of live ammunition, two vehicles, and charms, were said to have been recovered from them.

According to reports, Abanara was arrested four years ago and arraigned on robbery charges before a Lagos court which remanded him in prison custody .He allegedly took part in bank robberies in Lekki, Ikorodu, Festac and Agbara areas of Lagos, where millions of naira were carted away.