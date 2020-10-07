Not every woman is destined to marry a rich man, some are destined to make their husband rich – Lady says

A Nigerian lady has taken to micro-blogging platform, Twitter to comment on the role of some women in their husband’s life.

According to the lady known as Dr Toolz, the destiny of every woman does not revolve around getting married to a rich.

She added that, some women are instead destined to contribute to their husband’s strive for success and making it possible for him to become rich.

Dr Toolz wrote;

“Not every woman is destined to marry a rich husband, some of us r destined to make our husband rich.”

Read some reactions below:

@TEGA_Ayara; They don’t know how important it is to be able to distinguish which they’re destined to be…

@DuchessT_; How can you be destined to make your husband rich? God won’t do that, head won’t become the tail. Both should work and have money.

@oluwadavenchi replied; Which one is head becoming the tail just because you saw the word destined to make the husband rich and how do you know God won’t do that abi na you with God dey sit discuss matters concerning people

@iamkingmonye; Lmaoooo this generation women are not ready

@DSamdave; Let nobody make me rich. I like my peace of mind so much.

@faithfulgirlie; That’s correct… I’ve seen a man with no money, no job but he got married regardless and that was how doors opened from left and right. Now, He’s doing very ok with his family. The truth is, when you marry “your own wife” those blessings God promised will locate you…