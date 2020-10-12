Not every curvy woman is a runs girl – Didi Ekanem

Nigerian actress Didi Ekanem has lamented over how some Nigerian men make curvy women feel like they are targets as they are only interested in their bodies.

In a post online, Didi lamented over how hard it is for a curvy woman to find someone who will genuinely love her as they think they are all runs girls.

According to her, the perception that all curvy women are runs girls needs to stop because not all of them are runs girls as a lot of them are super hardworking.

She, therefore, advised naturally curvy women to know their worth and not end up as side chicks when their partner’s wife is an ‘amoeba’.

Screenshot below;