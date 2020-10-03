‘Noise Will Bring The Hype But Hard Work Will Bring Longevity’ – BBNaija’s Mercy Eke

Winner of BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ season four, Mercy Eke, has shared her take on what sustains the longevity of a career.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur is of the view that making noise about success will only fetch a person hype. In order to achieve longevity, however, a person has to put in the hard work.

Her tweet reads:

“Noise will bring the hype, but hard work will bring longevity”

Read Also: ‘My Heart Is Filled Gratitude’, Says Mercy Eke As She Shares Stunning Photos

Information Nigeria recalls the former video vixen recently celebrated her 27th birthday party with celebrities such as Tiwa Savage, Phyno, and Davido in attendance.

She also acquired a brand new Range Rover for herself.

See her tweet below: