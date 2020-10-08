“Nobody has a perfect life” – Davido’s fiancee, Chioma says

Chioma Rowland, babymama and fiancee to popular Nigerian singer, Davido has dismissed the popular speculation that some people have perfect lives.

According to the chubby mother of one, no individual really lives a perfect life, and the only thing that differentiates one person from another is the ability to deal with challenges.

Stressing further, Chioma mentioned that all humans face problems and challenges at one point in their lives, but the ability to deal with the problem accordingly, makes people think your life is perfect.

In her words,

“Nobody has a perfect life. Everybody has their own problem, some people just know how to deal with them without revealing it”