Entertainment
Noble Igwe, AY Makun Clash On Twitter Over Comedians Who Invite Politicians To Their Shows
Popular figures, Noble Igwe and AY Makun, have clashed on Twitter owing to the former’s tweet that comedians allow politicians to come to their shows and pay for expensive tables.
AY Makun, who is a stand-up comedian, then took it upon himself to defend himself and his colleagues. He replied Noble Igwe thus:
“A comedian was with d people at Lekki Tollgate while u were busy tweeting last night. Today is not d day to discuss a baseless tweet. I will still love you like a brother & educate you later on the principles of buying and selling. Gucci never asked hushpuppi his sources of income”
Noble Igwe also replied. He wrote:
“You know what’s funny? Same way I twitted about bloggers, musicians and comedians, the same thing I said about all of us taking power into our hands but you decided to tweet these things and still say ‘I still love you’ Carry on!”
See their exchange below:
Entertainment
Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma Tattoos Son’s Name, Ifeanyi On Her Wrist
Chioma Avril Rowland has shown how much she loves her son, Ifeanyi, by inking his name on her wrist. The mother one showed off her new tattoo on her Instagram page.
She shared a short video of her wrist which now boldly carries the inscription ‘Ifeanyi’ on her Instagram story. Information Nigeria recalls she recently celebrated her son, Ifeanyi David Adedeji Adeleke Jr on his first birthday.
Ifeanyi’s father, Davido, also had beautiful words for their son on his birthday. “Happy birthday to my beloved son DAVID IFEANYI ADELEKE Jr!!! Today a king was born!!! Prince!! May you become more than me in Jesus name! LOVE YOU SON“, the superstar musician tweeted on October 20.
Entertainment
‘Zero Accountability, Pure Wickedness’ – Banky W Lambasts Lagos Govt
Nigerian entertainer, Bankole Wellington, better known as Banky W, has accused the government of zero accountability and pure wickedness.
Saddened by the recent turn of events regarding the End SARS protests, the R&B singer cum actor took to his Twitter page to ask what the government is doing to fish out the perpetrators of the Lekki Massacre that took place at the Tollgate on Tuesday.
In his words:
“Who authorized soldiers to shoot at peaceful protesters? Why were the lights turned off shortly before they came? Why are so many warehouses being discovered filled with food meant for feeding our poor? Why were looters allowed to destroy our businesses? Zero accountability. Just wickedness.”
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
Actor Deyemi Okanlawon Reveals Next Strategy For #EndSARS Protests
Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, has shared the better strategy for the ongoing End SARS protests. The actor took to his Twitter page to advise that it is better to challenge the government of the day without endangering the lives of people.
Information Nigeria recalls key players at the beginning of the protests identified as Feminist Coalition recently released a statement in which they state that they are no longer receiving funds for the protest.
The movie star now thinks it is necessary to avoid going out to the streets where there could be danger. In his words:
“What can online protesting achieve? The protests worked because we were able to hit the govt where it hurts – their pocket. What we shld be looking for are other ways to hit their pocket without exposing any more of us to the danger of an irresponsible, murderous govt #EndSARS”
See his tweet below:
