Nobel Laureate, Soyinka Denies Video Claim On Igbo, Yoruba

Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, has called on Igbo indigenes to ignore threats asking them to leave Yorubaland.

In a video circulating on social media, Grandson Adeyinka, a UK-based Nigerian, called on Igbo indigenes to leave south-west states.

In the video, Adeyinka issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Igbo, warning that those who refuse to leave will be dealt with.

However, Soyinka, reacting to the video, condemned the message, saying the threat “is the work of sick, cowardly minds.”

Soyinka called on social media platforms to stop giving publicity to people who peddle fake news, especially ones targeted at creating ethnic tension.

Soyinka’s remark was contained in a statement he titled ‘Identity Thieves on the Rampage.’

“Undoubtedly in order to promote the video clip of an ethnic revanchist calling on Igbo to leave Yoruba land, this same lunatic fringe has exhumed, and embarked on circulating an ancient fabrication – several years mouldering in the grave – once attributed to me and vigorously denounced,” Mr Soyinka said.

“That statement impudently expounds, as my utterance, what the Hausa want, what the Yoruba want, and what the Igbo want. Such an attribution – let me once again reiterate – is the work of sick, cowardly minds that are ashamed, or lack the courage, as the saying goes, ‘to answer their fathers’ names. At least the current ethnic rabble-rouser has the courage of his convictions, not so the sick brigade of identity thieves.

“Normally, one should totally ignore the social dregs. However, in the present atmosphere where fake news is so easily swallowed and acted upon without reflection, I feel once again obliged to denounce this recurrent obscenity.

“As for our brother and sister Igbo, I hope they have learnt to ignore the toxic bilge under which some Nigerian imbeciles seek to drown the nation.”