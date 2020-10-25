National News
Nobel Laureate, Soyinka Denies Video Claim On Igbo, Yoruba
Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, has called on Igbo indigenes to ignore threats asking them to leave Yorubaland.
In a video circulating on social media, Grandson Adeyinka, a UK-based Nigerian, called on Igbo indigenes to leave south-west states.
In the video, Adeyinka issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Igbo, warning that those who refuse to leave will be dealt with.
However, Soyinka, reacting to the video, condemned the message, saying the threat “is the work of sick, cowardly minds.”
Soyinka called on social media platforms to stop giving publicity to people who peddle fake news, especially ones targeted at creating ethnic tension.
Soyinka’s remark was contained in a statement he titled ‘Identity Thieves on the Rampage.’
“Undoubtedly in order to promote the video clip of an ethnic revanchist calling on Igbo to leave Yoruba land, this same lunatic fringe has exhumed, and embarked on circulating an ancient fabrication – several years mouldering in the grave – once attributed to me and vigorously denounced,” Mr Soyinka said.
“That statement impudently expounds, as my utterance, what the Hausa want, what the Yoruba want, and what the Igbo want. Such an attribution – let me once again reiterate – is the work of sick, cowardly minds that are ashamed, or lack the courage, as the saying goes, ‘to answer their fathers’ names. At least the current ethnic rabble-rouser has the courage of his convictions, not so the sick brigade of identity thieves.
“Normally, one should totally ignore the social dregs. However, in the present atmosphere where fake news is so easily swallowed and acted upon without reflection, I feel once again obliged to denounce this recurrent obscenity.
“As for our brother and sister Igbo, I hope they have learnt to ignore the toxic bilge under which some Nigerian imbeciles seek to drown the nation.”
National News
Lekki Shooting Casualties ‘Have Questions To Answer’ — Tinubu
The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has revealed why he visited Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday.
This is coming days after men in army uniform allegedly carried out a massacre on #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos.
Tinubu paid a visit to Lagos State Governor, at the State House in Marina on Saturday, where he said those who were shot at the Lekki toll gate have questions to answer.
While addressing journalists after the meeting with the governor, Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, said he visited the incumbent governor, to ask him if he had anything to do with the killing of protesters at the Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday.
“Those that had suffered casualties during the gunshot need to answer some questions too,” said Mr Tinubu. “How were they there? How long were they there? What kind of characters were they? Even if we want to help, we must extract information that will help the government to prepare in future or understand when and where to react.”
The APC National Leader said he could not understand the rationale behind the looting, arson, invasion of police stations, stealing of arms, and maiming of innocent persons that characterised the state for days.
National News
End SARS: Masari Charges Judicial Panel To Fish Out Perpetrators Of Police Brutality
Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari of Katsina State has urged the 11 men committee Judicial Panel to give recommendations going forward to end police brutality in the state.
He gave the charge during the inauguration at Government House Katsina on Saturday.
He also tasked them to come forward with general recommendations that will promote an endearing relationship between the Nigerian Police Force and the general public.
The panel of inquiry will be headed by Justice Abbas Abdullahi Bawale of the Katsina State High Court of Justice.
Other members of the Commission include Retired AIG Danlami Yar’adua, Alhaji Mustapha Ibrahim Zango, Alhaji Bello Musa Dankano, Professor Usman Dhun-nurain, Hajiya Rabi Mohammed, and Ibrahim Ahmad Katsina.
National News
#EndSARS: TVC Back On Air — Four Days After Mob Attack
Television Continental popularly known as TVC News is back on air after it was attacked by suspected hoodlums on Wednesday morning.
Recall that the host of popular ladies show ‘Your View’, Morayo Afolabi-Brown, had confirmed during the show on Wednesday that hoodlums had entered the premises of TVC.
The hoodlums had attacked the TV station a few hours after #EndSARS protesters were killed at the Lekki Toll Gate by soldiers on Tuesday night.
There were speculations that the TV station was attacked because of its link to the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.
Workers of the TV station were rescued by Men of the Police Rapid Response Squad who were in the compound to offer protection.
