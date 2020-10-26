No State Hoarded COVID-19 Palliatives, NGF Insists

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has denied hoarding the food items donated by the organised private sector to ease the economic hardship imposed on the poor by the COVID-19 lockdown.

This was contained in a statement on Monday, titled “Governors and the CACOVID Palliatives” which was signed by Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, the head of the media and public affairs unit at the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

This is coming following the discovery and looting of state governments warehouses where COVID-19 palliatives were found by Nigerians.

This has led some Nigerians to accuse the governors of hoarding the food items even as millions of citizens starved.

However, reacting to the accusations, the governors denied charges that they deliberately delayed the distribution of the items.

“The NGF wishes to state categorically that no State has been involved in or has hoarded any palliatives,” the governors said.

Although the governors regretted the loss of lives and property occasioned by the violent protests that erupted they stressed that it is important for, “a lot of the information circulating on the social media needs to be fact-checked.”

“The NGF pleads with members of the public to desist from spreading rumours which further creates panic and stampede.

“For example, some of the properties stolen and vandalised, include palliatives set aside for vulnerable members of society.

“The NGF reemphasizes and corrects the impression that palliatives found in warehouses that were broken into in Lagos and some other states were kept in storage for members of the society especially our vulnerable citizens,” the statement read in part.

According to the governors, the erroneous impression in the public domain that these palliatives were hoarded is inaccurate, “entirely erroneous and untrue.”