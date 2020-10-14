No policeman is enjoying, we are paid nothing – Policewoman of 17 years recounts some of her challenges

Widespread protests over Nigeria’s hated Special Anti-Robbery Squad (Sars) are a sign that the country’s massive young population is finding its voice and demanding reforms in Africa’s most populous country, which has been characterised by poor governance since its independence 60 years ago.

A Nigerian policewoman who has been on the job for 17 years, has narrated some of the challenges she’s been facing even after joining the Force as a graduate and making a vow of never to take bribe.

The distraught security operatives in a phone conversation on Nigerian Info, disclosed that even though she earns N53,000 monthly, she’s been unable to pay her house rent for 3 years and might be sent packing from where she stays in Ikotun area of Lagos.

She also challenged the Nigerian Police Force Spokesperson, Frank Mba to a debate while pointing out that she can’t train her children in police barracks.

The policewoman added that the #EndSARS protest will do nothing to the rot in the system, as police officers still receive next to nothing while politicians they also protect take huge sums of money home. She further stressed that the “system” was created to impoverish Nigerians

The security operative who noted that she also wants to send her children to good schools and live comfortably, stated that same issue will arise when people who are the best in the chosen careers are absorbed into the Nigerian Police Force.